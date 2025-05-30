LNP – Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada’s general inmates

Former Ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, who were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment by the Colombo High Court on Wednesday (29), have been placed in a common ward at Welikada Prison, where they will be held with other general inmates.

Prison authorities confirmed that both individuals were issued standard-issue jumpers, along with a mat and pillow, as per prison protocol. The two were brought to Welikada Prison yesterday afternoon following their sentencing and were subsequently subjected to medical examinations before being transferred to their assigned ward.

The verdict, delivered by a permanent trial-at-bar of the Colombo High Court, found the two former ministers guilty of misusing state resources during the 2015 presidential election campaign. They were convicted of distributing 14,000 Carrom boards and 11,000 Checkers boards—imported through Lanka Sathosa—to various sports associations, resulting in a financial loss of Rs. 53.1 million to the state.

At the time of the incident, Nalin Fernando served as the Chairman of Lanka Sathosa, while Mahindananda Aluthgamage was the Minister of Sports.

Fernando was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, while Aluthgamage received a 20-year sentence. In addition, the court imposed fines of Rs. 400,000 and Rs. 200,000 on Fernando and Aluthgamage, respectively.

According to Prison Media Spokesperson Gamini B. Dissanayake, both former ministers are expected to be assigned prison work starting today. Initial reports suggest they will likely be employed in the prison’s printing department.