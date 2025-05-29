LNP – Ex-Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage sentenced to 10 years RI

The Colombo High Court has sentenced former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage to 10 years and former Sathosa Chairman Nalin Fernando to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment, after they were found guilty of causing millions of losses to the government by importing Carrom boards and checkers (Daam) boards for distribution to sports clubs during the 2015 Presidential Election.

