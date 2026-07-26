Sri Lankan Father and Son Rescued After 36 Days Lost at Sea off Bangladesh Coast
Miraculous Rescue After More Than a Month Adrift A Sri Lankan father and son have been found alive and rescued off the coast of Bangladesh after spending an…
Police have stepped in to recommend the removal of the traditional Kavadi dance from the upcoming Devinuwara Sri Uthpalawanna Vishnu…26 Jul 2026
Miraculous Rescue After More Than a Month Adrift A Sri Lankan father and son have been found alive and rescued off the coast of Bangladesh after spending an…
A brutal murder inside Colombo's gleaming Port City development has cast a harsh spotlight on a shadowy criminal ecosystem that authorities say has been…
Two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) after they were found in possession of 64 exotic pigeons, authorities…
Unprecedented evacuations as blazes tear through southern Europe More than 300,000 people have been forced to flee their homes as devastating wildfires rage…
Authorities have made a grim discovery after a decomposed body was found inside a residence in the Karapitiya area, police confirmed. Officers responded to the…
A Sri Lankan hotel company has been handed a significant financial penalty after being found guilty of selling bottled water to guests at prices exceeding the…
Sri Lanka Customs has announced plans to auction more than 1,000 vehicles that have been left unclaimed by importers at Hambantota Port, raising concerns over…
Major Drug Bust at Bandaranaike International Airport Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant arrest at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA),…
Extraordinary Survival Story Unfolds Off Bangladesh Coast In a remarkable tale of human endurance, a Sri Lankan father and his son have been rescued off the…
Sri Lanka Customs officers have made a significant discovery after intercepting a shipment linked to a Canadian painter, revealing concealed assets valued at…
Dengue Toll Mounts Across the Island Sri Lanka is grappling with a severe dengue outbreak in 2026, with the total number of confirmed cases surpassing 81,000…
Over a thousand imported vehicles are currently lying unclaimed at the Hambantota Port, raising concerns over port congestion, storage costs, and potential…