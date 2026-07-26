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Police Urge Organisers to Drop Kavadi Dance From Devinuwara Vishnu Devalaya Perahera Amid Underworld Tensions
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Police Urge Organisers to Drop Kavadi Dance From Devinuwara Vishnu Devalaya Perahera Amid Underworld Tensions

Police have stepped in to recommend the removal of the traditional Kavadi dance from the upcoming Devinuwara Sri Uthpalawanna Vishnu…

26 Jul 2026
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