Son of Former Justice Minister Arrested by Anti-Corruption Commission
Attorney Rakhitha Rajapakshe Taken Into Custody Attorney-at-Law Rakhitha Rajapakshe, the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, has been…
Sri Lanka's apparel export sector recorded a significant upturn in May, with shipments climbing nearly 8% compared to the same period last…25 Jun 2026
Attorney Rakhitha Rajapakshe Taken Into Custody Attorney-at-Law Rakhitha Rajapakshe, the son of former Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, has been…
Cricket fans in Sri Lanka have reason to look forward to 2026, with India A scheduled to tour the island nation in what promises to be a compelling series for…
A viral social media post by an Indian traveller has sparked fresh conversation about tourism value in South Asia, after the man revealed he skipped a planned…
Sri Lankan migrant workers caught in Israeli financial dispute More than 5,000 Sri Lankan workers employed in Israel have been left in financial distress after…
A Major Step Towards Modern Rail Travel Sri Lanka has given the green light to an ambitious railway electrification project targeting the country's busiest and…
The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has announced a significant revamp of its long-standing Best Corporate Citizen Sustainability Awards, introducing a refreshed…
The Sri Lankan government has quietly shelved a controversial proposal to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) registration threshold, marking a significant…
Government Pushes Ahead With Electoral Law Change The Sri Lankan government is moving swiftly to dismantle one of the most enduring traditions of the country's…
A deeply disturbing murder case has gripped India after a young businessman was allegedly killed in a cold-blooded conspiracy orchestrated by his own fiancée…
Two powerful earthquakes have struck Venezuela in quick succession, causing buildings to collapse in the capital city of Caracas and leaving thousands of…
Brazil sealed their place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday, with…
Gaming giant Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) will carry a launch price of US$79.99, marking a…