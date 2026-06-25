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Sri Lanka's Apparel Exports Surge Nearly 8% in May, Driven by Strong US Demand
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Sri Lanka's Apparel Exports Surge Nearly 8% in May, Driven by Strong US Demand

Sri Lanka's apparel export sector recorded a significant upturn in May, with shipments climbing nearly 8% compared to the same period last…

25 Jun 2026
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FSP Warns EPF-ETF Merger Will Harm Private Sector Workers, Accuses NPP of Reviving Old Political Agenda

FSP Warns EPF-ETF Merger Will Harm Private Sector Workers, Accuses NPP of Reviving Old Political Agenda

25 Jun 2026
Rohitha Rajapaksa Reports to Central Crime Investigation Bureau to Give Statement

Rohitha Rajapaksa Reports to Central Crime Investigation Bureau to Give Statement

25 Jun 2026
CIABOC Discloses Grounds for Arrest of Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe

CIABOC Discloses Grounds for Arrest of Rakitha Rajapakshe and Charith Abeysinghe

25 Jun 2026
Negombo Drug Bust: Rs. 48.3 Million Worth of Illegally Smuggled Medicines Seized

Negombo Drug Bust: Rs. 48.3 Million Worth of Illegally Smuggled Medicines Seized

25 Jun 2026

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