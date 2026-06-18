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Rumesh Tharanga Soars to World No. 2 in Javelin Rankings, Putting Sri Lanka on the Global Athletics Map
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Rumesh Tharanga Soars to World No. 2 in Javelin Rankings, Putting Sri Lanka on the Global Athletics Map

Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga has achieved a landmark career milestone, scaling to World No. 2 in the latest World Athletics…

18 Jun 2026
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