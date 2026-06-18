Yoshitha Rajapaksa Released on Bail With Overseas Travel Ban Imposed
Colombo Chief Magistrate Lahiru de Silva has granted bail to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while simultaneously…
Sri Lankan javelin sensation Rumesh Tharanga has achieved a landmark career milestone, scaling to World No. 2 in the latest World Athletics…18 Jun 2026
Colombo Chief Magistrate Lahiru de Silva has granted bail to Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, while simultaneously…
Authorities Mobilise Nationwide Response as Dengue Cases Rise Sri Lankan health authorities have declared a Special Dengue Prevention Week as the island nation…
An exclusive, invitation-only forum held at the prestigious Ritz-Carlton DIFC in Dubai has positioned Sri Lanka as a key strategic platform for UAE businesses…
A petition filed on behalf of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to be taken up for consideration, with his legal representatives seeking access to a…
The wife of Major General Suresh Sallay, who has been held in custody under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) since 25 February 2026, has made a direct…
Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested the son of a former president as part of the country's…
A Warning Ignored, A Nation Shattered The intelligence was there. The targets had been identified. The warnings had been passed to the people in power. And…
Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in reshaping its legal and financial landscape, as a sweeping new insolvency law officially came into force…
Strengthening Bilateral Ties Through Defence Cooperation India has formally handed over a defence aid package worth USD 5 million to Sri Lanka, further…
Former Sri Lankan intelligence chief Suresh Sallay is continuing his hunger strike while receiving treatment at a hospital, raising concerns over his…
Historic Victory Sends Shockwaves Through Women's Cricket The Sri Lanka Women's cricket team has pulled off one of the most remarkable upsets in recent World…
Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been arrested by Sri Lanka's Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption…