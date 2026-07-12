Former State Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Taken Into Custody by CID
Suresh Sallay, the former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), authorities…
A Journey from Conflict to Royal Recognition A Sri Lankan-born professor has achieved one of the highest honours the British Crown can…12 Jul 2026
Suresh Sallay, the former head of Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service (SIS), has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), authorities…
Tehran has dramatically escalated tensions across the Middle East, launching a wave of missile and drone attacks targeting multiple regional nations including…
Sri Lanka has lost one of its most beloved musical voices with the passing of Mariazelle Goonetilleke, the celebrated singer best known for her iconic song…
Sri Lankan sprinter Ayomal Akalanka Perera has etched his name into the country's athletics history books by breaking a national record in the men's 400 metres…
Sri Lanka's excise revenue has recorded a remarkable surge of more than 60 percent over the past three years, with authorities crediting the introduction of a…
Government Plans Legal Reforms to Tackle Dengue Crisis Sri Lanka is preparing to amend the Mosquito Breeding Prevention Act as the country grapples with a…
Sri Lanka's prison system has long existed in the shadows of public discourse — overcrowded, underfunded, and volatile. But a wave of recent unrest behind…
Thai immigration authorities have cracked down on an international human smuggling syndicate after intercepting a Sri Lankan family at Don Mueang International…
Forensic examinations conducted on the prison officers who lost their lives during the violent unrest at Negombo Prison have uncovered disturbing evidence of…
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 12 July 2026, advising the public that dry conditions will largely dominate across most parts…
A young filmmaker of Sri Lankan descent is turning heads in Hollywood, with 20-year-old Joshua Alailima emerging as one of the industry's most exciting new…
Sri Lanka's tourism and travel sector has received a major boost as Emirates airline upgrades its Dubai–Colombo route by introducing a second daily Airbus A350…