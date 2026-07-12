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Sri Lankan-Born Academic Receives Knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle
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Sri Lankan-Born Academic Receives Knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle

A Journey from Conflict to Royal Recognition A Sri Lankan-born professor has achieved one of the highest honours the British Crown can…

12 Jul 2026
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Sri Lanka's Tourism Revenue Declines in First Half of 2026 Against Previous Year's Performance

Sri Lanka's Tourism Revenue Declines in First Half of 2026 Against Previous Year's Performance

12 Jul 2026
Sri Lanka Introduces Odd-Even Number Plate System to Manage Fuel Distribution

Sri Lanka Introduces Odd-Even Number Plate System to Manage Fuel Distribution

12 Jul 2026
President Dissanayake's Planned Visit to France Put on Hold

President Dissanayake's Planned Visit to France Put on Hold

12 Jul 2026
Ceylon Electricity Board Dissolved as Six New Companies Take Charge of Sri Lanka's Power Sector

Ceylon Electricity Board Dissolved as Six New Companies Take Charge of Sri Lanka's Power Sector

12 Jul 2026

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