Five Dead After Devastating Factory Fire Rips Through Homagama Industrial Zone
Five people have lost their lives following a deadly fire that erupted at a factory located within the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama, authorities have…
Sri Lanka is currently grappling with its most severe dengue fever outbreak in a decade, with health authorities scrambling to contain the…21 Jul 2026
Five people have lost their lives following a deadly fire that erupted at a factory located within the Katuwana Industrial Zone in Homagama, authorities have…
Major Discovery at Historically Sensitive Burial Site A total of 454 skeletal remains have been recovered from the Chemmani mass grave site in northern Sri…
The Department of Examinations has officially opened applications for the 2026 GCE Ordinary Level Examination, inviting eligible students across Sri Lanka to…
Former Foreign Minister Professor G. L. Peiris has sounded a strong warning that any government attempt to extend the retirement age of superior court judges…
Major International Investment to Boost Sri Lanka's Maritime Gateway Sri Lanka's Colombo Port is set to undergo a significant modernisation drive following a…
United States President Donald Trump has signed executive orders imposing sweeping new 50 per cent tariffs on a broad range of Canadian goods, marking a…
Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara has informed Parliament that the government is actively taking steps to accelerate the repeal of the Prevention of…
Former President and veteran political heavyweight Mahinda Rajapaksa has formally assumed duties at the Opposition Leader's Office, marking a significant…
SriLankan Airlines has temporarily suspended its flights to Kuwait in response to the deteriorating security situation across the Middle East, the national…
Sri Lanka is facing a worsening public health emergency as the dengue fever outbreak continues to escalate across the island, with the official death toll for…
Visa Suspension Affects Sri Lankan Nationals Seeking Entry to Taiwan Sri Lankan nationals planning to visit Taiwan for tourism purposes have been dealt a…
Vietnamese low-cost carrier VietJet Air has launched a new direct flight route connecting Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City, marking a significant step forward in…