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Sri Lanka Battles Worst Dengue Outbreak in Ten Years, Deploys Drones and Military Support
General

Sri Lanka Battles Worst Dengue Outbreak in Ten Years, Deploys Drones and Military Support

Sri Lanka is currently grappling with its most severe dengue fever outbreak in a decade, with health authorities scrambling to contain the…

21 Jul 2026
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Sri Lanka's Financial Intelligence Unit Fines 11 Institutions Rs. 14.6 Million for Anti-Money Laundering Violations

Sri Lanka's Financial Intelligence Unit Fines 11 Institutions Rs. 14.6 Million for Anti-Money Laundering Violations

21 Jul 2026
SriLankan Airlines Halts Kuwait Services for One Week Amid Middle East Tensions

SriLankan Airlines Halts Kuwait Services for One Week Amid Middle East Tensions

21 Jul 2026
Namal Rajapaksa Questions Legitimacy of President's 75% Approval Rating Amid Public Hunger Concerns

Namal Rajapaksa Questions Legitimacy of President's 75% Approval Rating Amid Public Hunger Concerns

21 Jul 2026
Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara

Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara

21 Jul 2026

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