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Messi Makes World Cup History With First Career Hat-Trick Against Algeria
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Messi Makes World Cup History With First Career Hat-Trick Against Algeria

Lionel Messi etched his name further into football folklore by scoring a historic hat-trick against Algeria, equalling the all-time World…

17 Jun 2026
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