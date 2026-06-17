Sri Lanka Cricket Board Steps Down Following Government Request
Entire Board Resigns Amid Government Intervention The governing body of Sri Lanka cricket has resigned en masse following a direct request from the country's…
Lionel Messi etched his name further into football folklore by scoring a historic hat-trick against Algeria, equalling the all-time World…17 Jun 2026
Entire Board Resigns Amid Government Intervention The governing body of Sri Lanka cricket has resigned en masse following a direct request from the country's…
Sri Lanka Cricket has taken disciplinary action against its players following an on-field altercation involving Indian teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi,…
Young batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi of India A and Sri Lanka A cricketer Vishen Halambage have both been handed sanctions following a heated on-field…
Bilateral talks focus on reducing dependence on foreign currencies in trade transactions India and Sri Lanka have held discussions aimed at strengthening their…
Nation Charts Ambitious Course for Export Growth Through 2030 Sri Lanka has formally launched a comprehensive national export development strategy covering the…
A prominent prisoner rights organisation has taken its concerns over custodial deaths and torture in Sri Lanka directly to the United Nations, signalling…
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's flagship Clean Sri Lanka programme, launched with considerable fanfare at the start of the year, is facing serious…
A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan Cricket Sri Lanka etched their name into cricketing history on Sunday, defeating New Zealand to claim their maiden Women's T20…
Sri Lanka delivered one of the most dramatic results of the Women's T20 World Cup, defeating defending champions New Zealand in a stunning upset that has sent…
Emerging Dengue Variant Poses Fresh Public Health Concern Sri Lanka is facing a heightened public health alert following the emergence of a new strain of the…
Sri Lankan pace sensation Matheesha Pathirana has successfully undergone surgery in France to address a left biceps femoris hamstring injury, marking a…
Sri Lanka has unveiled an ambitious national export development plan covering the period from 2026 to 2030, with the country setting its sights on reaching a…