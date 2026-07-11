Sri Lankan Family Arrested at Thai Airport in Passport Smuggling Bust
A Sri Lankan family has been apprehended at a Thai airport in connection with a passport smuggling operation, according to reports emerging from Thailand,…
A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to circle over waters off Sri Lanka following a reported bird strike, according to available…11 Jul 2026
A Sri Lankan family has been apprehended at a Thai airport in connection with a passport smuggling operation, according to reports emerging from Thailand,…
Disturbing accounts have emerged from Sri Lankan correctional facilities, with reports indicating that inmates have been subjected to torture and abuse in the…
Sri Lanka has etched its name into the annals of competitive ballroom dancing after achieving a landmark championship victory at the prestigious Blackpool…
Sri Lanka's stock market bounced back this week, bringing an end to its longest consecutive losing streak since September 2024, offering investors a welcome…
OHCHR Demands Justice Following Deadly Prison Incidents The United Nations Human Rights Office (OHCHR) has issued a firm call for truth and accountability in…
International Pressure Mounts Over Prison Conditions The United Nations has called on Sri Lanka to grant the country's Human Rights Commission unrestricted…
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has led a coordinated parliamentary push against Justice Minister Harshana Nanayakkara, with opposition lawmakers formally…
Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (COPF) has concluded that the loss of US$2.5 million during the country's foreign debt repayment process to Australia…
Three individuals have been taken into custody by the Unawatuna Tourist Police after they allegedly posed as tourist police officers and unlawfully detained a…
A joint operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard has resulted in the seizure of a significant consignment of smuggled pharmaceuticals and cosmetic…
A New Era for Sri Lankan Ride-Hailing A homegrown technology venture is set to shake up Sri Lanka's ride-hailing industry with the launch of TruRout, the…
Sri Lanka recorded a decline in overseas worker remittances during the month of June, with inflows falling to USD 695 million, according to the latest…