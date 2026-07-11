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Turkish Airlines Flight Circles Sri Lankan Waters Following Reported Bird Strike
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Turkish Airlines Flight Circles Sri Lankan Waters Following Reported Bird Strike

A Turkish Airlines flight was forced to circle over waters off Sri Lanka following a reported bird strike, according to available…

11 Jul 2026
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CAA Raids Expose Expired Medical Supplies at Private Laboratories Across Sri Lanka

CAA Raids Expose Expired Medical Supplies at Private Laboratories Across Sri Lanka

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Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue and Remittances Dip in June After Strong May Performance

Sri Lanka Tourism Revenue and Remittances Dip in June After Strong May Performance

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Sajith Premadasa Accuses Government of Silencing Him on Paddy Price Crisis in Parliament

Sajith Premadasa Accuses Government of Silencing Him on Paddy Price Crisis in Parliament

11 Jul 2026
Sri Lanka Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister in Wake of Prison Riot

Sri Lanka Opposition Files No-Confidence Motion Against Justice Minister in Wake of Prison Riot

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