United States Launches New Wave of Strikes on Iran as Trump Issues Stark Warnings
The United States has carried out a fresh series of military strikes against Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East as President Donald Trump issued…
Sri Lanka's government has taken a landmark step towards potentially overhauling the country's social security framework, appointing a…16 Jul 2026
The United States has carried out a fresh series of military strikes against Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East as President Donald Trump issued…
Argentine footballers sparked a fresh wave of controversy following their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over England in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, with…
India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with senior security officials from Sri Lanka, Thailand,…
Ride-hailing giant Uber has successfully completed its onshoring process in Sri Lanka, marking a significant milestone in the company's commitment to operating…
Sri Lanka has opened its doors to international investors for what is being described as a landmark energy infrastructure initiative — a 250 megawatt…
The media spokesperson for His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has announced that legal proceedings will be initiated against New Democratic Front (NDF)…
The opposition has escalated its concerns over the government's proposed changes to the judiciary to the international level, with former External Affairs…
Sri Lanka's dengue epidemic is rapidly escalating, with nearly 70,000 infections and 48 deaths recorded across the country so far this year, placing hospitals…
The United States carried out a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday evening, with President Donald Trump issuing a stark warning to…
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 16 July 2026, predicting isolated showers across several provinces and districts while much…
Weather authorities have confirmed that El Niño conditions are currently active over Sri Lanka, with the phenomenon presently classified at a weak intensity…
Sri Lanka has achieved a significant engineering milestone with the completion of construction on South Asia's longest irrigation tunnel, a critical component…