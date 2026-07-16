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Government Appoints High-Level Committee to Explore Merger of EPF and ETF in Historic Pension Reform Push
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Government Appoints High-Level Committee to Explore Merger of EPF and ETF in Historic Pension Reform Push

Sri Lanka's government has taken a landmark step towards potentially overhauling the country's social security framework, appointing a…

16 Jul 2026
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Former Civil Security Force Member Arrested After Katunayake Police Shooting Incident

Former Civil Security Force Member Arrested After Katunayake Police Shooting Incident

16 Jul 2026
Sri Lanka Launches Major 250-MW Battery Energy Storage Tender in Renewable Push

Sri Lanka Launches Major 250-MW Battery Energy Storage Tender in Renewable Push

16 Jul 2026
Russian Oil Giants Join Bid to Supply Sri Lanka as CPC Launches Refinery Tender Process

Russian Oil Giants Join Bid to Supply Sri Lanka as CPC Launches Refinery Tender Process

16 Jul 2026
President Dissanayake Takes Stock of Critical Energy Projects Ahead of Budget 2027

President Dissanayake Takes Stock of Critical Energy Projects Ahead of Budget 2027

16 Jul 2026

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