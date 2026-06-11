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The Proposed India-Sri Lanka Bridge: A Infrastructure Link That Could Transform the Island Nation's Future
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The Proposed India-Sri Lanka Bridge: A Infrastructure Link That Could Transform the Island Nation's Future

A Vision Decades in the Making For generations, the idea of a physical land connection between Sri Lanka and India has lingered in the…

11 Jun 2026
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