Sri Lanka Emerges as New Base for Chinese Cybercrime Syndicates, Warn Investigators
Island Nation Becomes Latest Target for Organised Online Fraud Networks Sri Lanka is rapidly emerging as a key operational hub for Chinese-linked cybercrime…
A Vision Decades in the Making For generations, the idea of a physical land connection between Sri Lanka and India has lingered in the…11 Jun 2026
Island Nation Becomes Latest Target for Organised Online Fraud Networks Sri Lanka is rapidly emerging as a key operational hub for Chinese-linked cybercrime…
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has pledged to establish separate courts exclusively for Buddhist monks, a move that critics argue would place…
Sri Lankan real estate developer Home Lands is preparing to make its boldest move yet, with plans to unveil a landmark residential project described as the…
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has introduced updated regulations governing the repatriation and utilisation of export proceeds, signalling a firmer…
More than a quarter of a million children abandoned their schooling in Sri Lanka over a six-year period, Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Harini…
Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has made clear that Provincial Council elections will not proceed under the current proportional representation system,…
Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has made it clear that investigations into the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks will continue without…
A Sri Lankan cabinet minister has made a explosive claim that former State Intelligence Service director Sisira Mendis, known as "Sallay," played a direct role…
The United States has carried out a new wave of military strikes targeting multiple locations across Iran, with the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming the…
Sri Lanka has taken a significant step to reinvigorate its tourism sector by eliminating fees for the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system for visitors…
Sri Lanka's aviation and logistics sector has received a significant boost with the official launch of WEAIR, a brand new cargo airline headquartered in the…
Sri Lanka's real estate sector is bracing for a landmark moment as Home Lands Group prepares to unveil a US$150 million twin-tower residential development…