Sri Lanka Easter Sunday Bombing Case: Landmark Judgment Delivered
Court Delivers Ruling in Devastating Easter Sunday Attacks Case Sri Lanka's judiciary has delivered a significant judgment in connection with the catastrophic…
A deadly shooting at a shopping centre in the state of Idaho in the United States has left three people dead, authorities have confirmed.…02 Aug 2026
Court Delivers Ruling in Devastating Easter Sunday Attacks Case Sri Lanka's judiciary has delivered a significant judgment in connection with the catastrophic…
The long-awaited judgment in Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday bombing case has reached a pivotal moment, marking a significant milestone in one of the country's most…
The recent convictions handed down in Sri Lanka related to long-standing war crimes allegations have been met with a sense of cautious relief among journalists…
Cricket fans across the region have reason to be excited as the Asian Legends League 2026 is set to feature a highly anticipated match between the Sri Lankan…
Educators, school leaders, and education professionals from across Sri Lanka converged at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) for…
Landmark Ruling on Easter Sunday Attacks A Sri Lankan court has delivered a significant ruling determining that senior government officials had the capacity to…
Sri Lankan police have imposed a curfew in the vicinity of Mahara Prison, effective until further notice, following an outbreak of unrest at the facility.…
A violent disturbance broke out inside a Sri Lankan prison, resulting in the death of one inmate and leaving six others injured, authorities have confirmed.…
Vietnam has taken a significant step towards strengthening tourism ties with Sri Lanka, hosting a dedicated travel promotion event in Colombo designed to…
The Defence Attaché to the United States Embassy in Sri Lanka paid an official visit to the VP-26 Tridents, a maritime patrol squadron of the United States…
Violence erupted at the Mahara Prison on the outskirts of Colombo, resulting in the death of one inmate and leaving several others injured, authorities have…
Legendary Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Dies The world of mountaineering is mourning the loss of Nirmal "Nims" Purja, the celebrated Nepali-British climber who rose…