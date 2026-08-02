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Three Killed in Shooting at Idaho Shopping Centre in the United States
General

Three Killed in Shooting at Idaho Shopping Centre in the United States

A deadly shooting at a shopping centre in the state of Idaho in the United States has left three people dead, authorities have confirmed.…

02 Aug 2026
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India's Sri Lanka Tour Warm-Up Match Trimmed to Three Days

India's Sri Lanka Tour Warm-Up Match Trimmed to Three Days

02 Aug 2026
Public Warned as Fraudsters Impersonate Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe in Phone Scam

Public Warned as Fraudsters Impersonate Deputy Minister Chathuranga Abeysinghe in Phone Scam

02 Aug 2026
Sri Lanka's Judiciary Carries Heavier Burden With No Pay Rise — A Situation That Defies Logic

Sri Lanka's Judiciary Carries Heavier Burden With No Pay Rise — A Situation That Defies Logic

02 Aug 2026
Hakeem Urges Humanitarian Approach to Resolve Long-Running India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Dispute

Hakeem Urges Humanitarian Approach to Resolve Long-Running India-Sri Lanka Fishermen Dispute

02 Aug 2026

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