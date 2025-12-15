Latest Highlights & Insights

Authorities in Sri Lanka are getting ready for possible severe weather as a low-pressure area strengthens. Pradeep Kodippili, the Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), stated that all necessary steps have been taken to handle any potential disasters. The Department of Meteorology has reported that a low-pressure system in the southeastern Bay of Bengal could develop into a depression in the next 24 hours. This weather system is expected to move westward and approach Sri Lanka's eastern coast. Due to this, the Department warns that rain will likely increase from Thursday (08) in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm in parts of Uva Province as well as in the Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa, and Matale districts. Additionally, strong winds reaching about 50 km/h may occur at times in the eastern slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North Central, North Western, and Eastern Provinces, including the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo, and Monaragala districts. The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has also issued red landslide warnings for several areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Landslide early warnings have been put out for Badulla, Matale, and Monaragala districts as well.