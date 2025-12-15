Latest Highlights & Insights

LATEST NEWS
2026-01-07 LNP Admin Local General
Authorities prepare for possible severe weather as low-pressure area strengthens

Authorities in Sri Lanka are getting ready for possible severe weather as a low-pressure area strengthens. Pradeep Kodippili, the Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), stated that all necessary steps have been taken to handle any potential disasters. The Department of Meteorology has reported that a low-pressure system in the southeastern Bay of Bengal could develop into a depression in the next 24 hours. This weather system is expected to move westward and approach Sri Lanka's eastern coast. Due to this, the Department warns that rain will likely increase from Thursday (08) in the Northern, North Central, Eastern, Uva, and Central Provinces. There is a possibility of heavy rainfall exceeding 50 mm in parts of Uva Province as well as in the Batticaloa, Ampara, Polonnaruwa, and Matale districts. Additionally, strong winds reaching about 50 km/h may occur at times in the eastern slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North Central, North Western, and Eastern Provinces, including the Hambantota, Gampaha, Colombo, and Monaragala districts. The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has also issued red landslide warnings for several areas in Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts. Landslide early warnings have been put out for Badulla, Matale, and Monaragala districts as well.

Read More
Latest News on Lanka Newspapers
Authorities prepare for possible severe weather as low-pressure area strengthens 2026-01-07 General
Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression during next 12 hours 2026-01-07 General
Indian Army Chief to arrive in Sri Lanka today 2026-01-07 Politics
US discussing options to acquire Greenland, including use of military, says White House 2026-01-07 Politics
Trump says Venezuela will send up to 50 million barrels of oil to US 2026-01-07 Politics
Four arrested in Jaffna for illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs 2026-01-07 General

Top Stories

Lionel Messi India Tour: Chaos at Kolkata Leg of GOAT Tour
2025-12-15
1,500 SLTB Bus Services Halted Amid Cyclone Ditwah Impact
2025-12-03
Kelani River Recedes: Flood Level Downgraded from Major to Minor
2025-12-03
UAE Dispatches Humanitarian Relief to Assist Sri Lanka’s Disaster Victims
2025-12-03
Sri Lanka Reels After Cyclone Ditwah; Death Toll Tops 350
2025-12-02
Death toll climbs to 128 in Hong Kong blaze as authorities cite faulty alarm systems
2025-11-29
LNP - Over 230,000 students in Colombo district addicted to drugs
2025-10-28

What’s New

LOCAL NEWS
FOREIGN NEWS

Browse News

Latest Highlights & Insights

Lanka News Papers is your digital destination for trusted journalism, delivering breaking news, political updates, entertainment, sports, and real-time headlines. Stay informed with accurate reporting, credible sources, and a clear focus on Sri Lankan perspectives and global relevance.

Latest News

Authorities prepare for possible severe weather as low-pressure area strengthens
2026-01-07
Low-pressure area likely to intensify into depression during next 12 hours
2026-01-07
Indian Army Chief to arrive in Sri Lanka today
2026-01-07
US discussing options to acquire Greenland, including use of military, says White House
2026-01-07
Trump says Venezuela will send up to 50 million barrels of oil to US
2026-01-07
Four arrested in Jaffna for illegal possession and sale of prescription drugs
2026-01-07

Get In Touch

Address: Lankanews Papers

Email: lankanewspapers@info.lk

Phone: +94 1234 5678

Recent News

GENERAL

 Authorities prepare for possible severe weather as low-pressure area strengthens 2026-01-07

Categories

SPORTS POLITICAL WEATHER CRIME BUISNESS TRAVEL

Quick Links

Home General News Foreign News
LANKANEWSPAPERS, 2026 All right reserved.
Designed By Kapruka Techroot