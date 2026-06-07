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Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm Expected Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces
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Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Exceeding 100mm Expected Across Multiple Sri Lankan Provinces

Sri Lanka is bracing for significant rainfall this Sunday, with meteorological authorities forecasting heavy showers exceeding 100…

07 Jun 2026
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