Two Women Dead After Hit-and-Run in Hanwella; Driver Taken Into Custody
Two women have lost their lives following a fatal hit-and-run road accident that occurred within the Hanwella Police Division on the evening of 6 June 2026.…
Sri Lanka is bracing for significant rainfall this Sunday, with meteorological authorities forecasting heavy showers exceeding 100…07 Jun 2026
Two women have lost their lives following a fatal hit-and-run road accident that occurred within the Hanwella Police Division on the evening of 6 June 2026.…
Sri Lankan javelin star Rumesh Pathirage has delivered a sensational performance, launching a stunning 92.62-metre throw that saw him surpass India's…
Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a stunning batting performance, smashing 94 runs to power her side to a convincing victory over…
Three individuals lost their lives on Saturday evening after drowning while bathing at the Daluwa estuary in Norochcholai, police confirmed. Tragedy at the…
Sri Lanka is intensifying efforts to restructure its economy in a bid to reduce the country's vulnerability to external shocks — a lesson drawn painfully from…
Trincomalee District Member of Parliament Shanakiyan Rasamanickam of the Tamil National Alliance has formally tabled a motion in Parliament calling for the…
Opposition parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva has launched a sharp attack on the government over its handling of SriLankan Airlines, raising alarm over…
Two employees of a state bank branch in Horana have been arrested by Police in connection with the theft of more than Rs. 30 million that was being transported…
Government Steps In as Essential Food Supplies Run Critically Low Sri Lankan authorities have moved to raid and seize sugar stockpiles across the country as…
Sri Lanka women's cricket captain Chamari Athapaththu delivered a standout performance as the island nation's team made a bold statement on the international…
Sri Lanka rounded off a commanding series victory over West Indies with another confident performance, with Kusal Perera proving the difference-maker as the…
The International Monetary Fund has commended Sri Lanka for its significant progress in economic recovery, acknowledging the island nation's sustained reform…