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Underworld Figure Thambili Lahiru's House Gutted in Middeniya Arson Attack
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Underworld Figure Thambili Lahiru's House Gutted in Middeniya Arson Attack

The residence of notorious underworld figure known as Thambili Lahiru has been deliberately set on fire in the Middeniya area, according to…

09 Jul 2026
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