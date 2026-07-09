Amnesty International Demands Independent Inquiry into Deaths of Negombo Prison Transferees
Global human rights organisation Amnesty International has issued an urgent call for an independent investigation into the deaths of two prisoners who died…
The residence of notorious underworld figure known as Thambili Lahiru has been deliberately set on fire in the Middeniya area, according to…09 Jul 2026
Global human rights organisation Amnesty International has issued an urgent call for an independent investigation into the deaths of two prisoners who died…
A Nation Still Seeking Justice More than six years have passed since coordinated suicide bombings tore through churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka on…
The University of Colombo has temporarily shifted a number of its faculties to online and hybrid learning arrangements for a period of one week, following a…
He once commanded the world's greatest cricket stadiums, drawing crowds of tens of thousands and earning a place among the sport's all-time greats. Now Kumar…
A Sri Lankan company based in the North Western Province has found a way to turn what was once considered worthless fish waste into a lucrative export…
Sri Lanka has incurred foreign exchange losses estimated at over USD 100 million after more than a year passed without a government decision on the fate of…
An Indian national held at the Negombo Prison has died following a period of unrest at the facility, Sri Lanka Police have confirmed. Authorities acknowledged…
A Nation Still Seeking the Truth More than six years have passed since the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, yet Sri Lanka's investigation…
A deadly outbreak of violence inside a Sri Lankan prison has left 28 inmates dead and more than 100 others injured, bringing a grim episode of institutional…
A Source of Widespread Confusion Sri Lanka's foreign reserve statistics have long puzzled economists, journalists, and ordinary citizens alike. The numbers…
West Indies have sealed a landmark Test series triumph over Sri Lanka, ending a 23-year drought against the island nation in the longest format of the game — a…
Sri Lankan-born Professor Nishan Canagarajah, who serves as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, has been bestowed with a…