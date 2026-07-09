Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsGeneralCrimeBusinessTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
University of Colombo Switches to Online Learning After Dengue Cases Surge on Campus
General

University of Colombo Switches to Online Learning After Dengue Cases Surge on Campus

The University of Colombo has temporarily shifted a number of its faculties to online and hybrid learning arrangements for a period of one…

09 Jul 2026
Top Stories
Legend Among Amateurs: Kumar Sangakkara Steps Into Club Cricket and Leaves Fans Starstruck

Legend Among Amateurs: Kumar Sangakkara Steps Into Club Cricket and Leaves Fans Starstruck

09 Jul 2026
Madurankuliya Firm Converts Fish Waste Into Millions in Foreign Exchange Earnings

Madurankuliya Firm Converts Fish Waste Into Millions in Foreign Exchange Earnings

09 Jul 2026
Sri Lanka Bleeds Over USD 100 Million in Foreign Exchange Losses Over Stalled Imported Salt Decision

Sri Lanka Bleeds Over USD 100 Million in Foreign Exchange Losses Over Stalled Imported Salt Decision

09 Jul 2026
Indian Prisoner Dies Amid Unrest at Negombo Prison, Police Confirm

Indian Prisoner Dies Amid Unrest at Negombo Prison, Police Confirm

09 Jul 2026

Latest News

View all

Politics

More Politics

General

More General

Crime

More Crime