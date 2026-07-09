Six Years On: Sri Lanka's Easter Sunday Bombing Investigation Reads Like a Spy Novel
A Nation Still Seeking the Truth More than six years have passed since the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, yet Sri Lanka's investigation…
The University of Colombo has temporarily shifted a number of its faculties to online and hybrid learning arrangements for a period of one…09 Jul 2026
A Nation Still Seeking the Truth More than six years have passed since the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of April 21, 2019, yet Sri Lanka's investigation…
A deadly outbreak of violence inside a Sri Lankan prison has left 28 inmates dead and more than 100 others injured, bringing a grim episode of institutional…
A Source of Widespread Confusion Sri Lanka's foreign reserve statistics have long puzzled economists, journalists, and ordinary citizens alike. The numbers…
West Indies have sealed a landmark Test series triumph over Sri Lanka, ending a 23-year drought against the island nation in the longest format of the game — a…
Sri Lankan-born Professor Nishan Canagarajah, who serves as Vice-Chancellor of the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom, has been bestowed with a…
Sri Lanka has suffered a staggering loss of approximately USD 100 million in precious foreign exchange reserves as a direct consequence of a one-year delay in…
The Sri Lankan government is actively exploring measures to restrict or outright ban social media access for children under the age of 16, Prime Minister…
The Attacks That Shook a Nation On Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019, a series of coordinated suicide bombings tore through three luxury hotels and three churches…
The United Nations Resident Coordinator in Sri Lanka, Marc-André Franche, has expressed serious concern over the deaths arising from the Negombo Prison riot,…
Fresh US Military Action Targets Southern Iran The United States has launched a new round of airstrikes against southern Iran, with explosions reported across…
Leading apparel manufacturer Brandix has made a significant contribution to public healthcare in the Mirigama region, donating an Electrocardiogram (ECG)…
The Department of Meteorology has issued its weather forecast for 9 July 2026, warning residents of several parts of Sri Lanka to expect multiple spells of…