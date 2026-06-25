Vinicius Junior Brace and Neymar's Return Propel Brazil Into World Cup Knockout Stages

Brazil sealed their place in the World Cup knockout rounds with a commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C fixture on Wednesday, with Vinicius Junior stealing the headlines by netting twice and veteran star Neymar making a long-awaited return to the international stage.

Vinicius Junior Shines Bright

The Real Madrid forward was the standout performer of the evening, scoring two goals to drive Brazil to a dominant win. His clinical finishing and explosive pace proved too much for the Scottish defence to handle throughout the contest, underlining why he is considered one of the most dangerous attackers in world football.

Neymar Back in the Yellow and Green

Perhaps the most anticipated moment of the match was the reappearance of Neymar in a Brazil shirt for the first time in three years. The former Paris Saint-Germain star's return was greeted with enormous excitement, and his presence on the pitch added another dimension to Brazil's already formidable attacking play.

Brazil March Into the Next Round

The convincing result ensured Brazil progressed from Group C with their reputation as one of the tournament favourites very much intact. Scotland, unable to find a way through a disciplined Brazilian backline, were unable to prevent their opponents from marching confidently into the knockout stages.

Final score: Brazil 3-0 Scotland

Vinicius Junior scored twice for Brazil

Neymar made his first Brazil appearance in three years

Brazil qualified from Group C

The result signals that Brazil will be a serious threat as the tournament progresses into its decisive stages, with their blend of experienced talent and explosive young stars giving their supporters every reason for optimism.

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