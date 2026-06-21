Sooryavanshi Shatters World Record with Blistering 11-Ball Fifty Against Sri Lanka A

India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has etched his name into cricket history, smashing a world record half-century off just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A in a final that left fans and pundits alike completely stunned.

A Barrage of Sixes

The young Indian opener launched an extraordinary assault on the Sri Lanka A bowling attack, sending a remarkable five consecutive sixes soaring into the stands as part of his record-breaking knock. The sequence — six, six, six, six, six — encapsulated one of the most breathtaking passages of batting seen at any level of the game in recent memory.

Reaching his fifty off only 11 deliveries, Sooryavanshi broke the previous world record for the fastest half-century, a feat that underscored just how devastating his strokeplay can be when he is in full flow.

A Star in the Making

Sooryavanshi has been widely regarded as one of Indian cricket's most exciting young prospects, and this performance will only intensify the spotlight on him. His ability to clear the boundary with remarkable ease and consistency, even against competitive opposition at this level, signals a player of extraordinary potential.

For Sri Lanka A, the experience will serve as a sobering reminder of the raw power that emerging Indian talent can unleash, though the exposure to such high-calibre opposition remains invaluable for the development of their young cricketers.

Historic Achievement

The record-breaking innings is expected to generate significant discussion across the cricketing world, with many observers already drawing comparisons to some of the game's greatest finishers and power-hitters. At his age, Sooryavanshi's achievement stands as a remarkable milestone not just for Indian cricket, but for the sport as a whole.

Cricket followers in Sri Lanka, despite the disappointment of watching their side on the receiving end of such a devastating display, will no doubt acknowledge the sheer brilliance of what they witnessed — a moment of cricketing history unfolding before their eyes.

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