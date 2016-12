CPC rejects Development (Special Prov.) Bill

Thursday, 29 December 2016 - 9:43 AM SL Time

The Central Provincial Council (CPC) today rejected the Development (Special Provisions) Bill with a majority of 32 votes. Four members of the ruling party refrained from voting when the proposal was taken up by the council. The opposition led by Mrs. Renuka Herath walked out of the chamber, minutes before the vote was taken.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



