Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







Mine Ban Treaty (MBT): SL yet to decide

Wednesday, 28 December 2016 - 9:25 AM SL Time

Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi said today the Defense Ministry was yet to give the green light to go ahead with the signing of the Mine Ban Treaty (MBT) also known as the Ottawa Convention. There is a cabinet paper on this matter but the defense ministry has still not given the go ahead, he said. Meanwhile, Mr. Hettiarachchi has told PTI that Sri Lanka would sign the treaty after alternate arrangements were in place to secure the military camps. He said this had no connection to reconciliation and of Sri Lanka not being a signatory to the MBT.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



