Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions

Monday, 26 December 2016 - 8:13 AM SL Time

Religion makes people show compassion, kindness and empathy towards others and it is one of the most precious guiding lights of the human civilization, President Maithripala Sirisena said in his Christmas message. The President said Jesus Christ was a great messenger of reconciliation to the world and it made him an eternal savior to people around the world. Jesus Christ, who could reduce power-crazy kings such as Herod to a mere mention in the history was a great messenger of reconciliation and social righteousness to the world, he said. He said the Christmas, which was celebrated by all the Christians around the world as a universal festival, embodies loving kindness. Over 2,000 years ago, Jesus Christ was born into this world in an era when immorality, chaos and cruelty were the order of the day, he said. He said since then the new religious vision that emerged centering a humble dwelling shines eternally as a mark of human greatness. I extend my warmest greetings for a wonderful Christmas to all Christians who nourish the teachings of universal love, peace, happiness and kindness. I wish for a Happy Christmas full of Peace and Joy to all Christians, he said.





