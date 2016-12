8 year-old girl killed after falling into swimming pool

Monday, 26 December 2016 - 8:11 AM SL Time

An eight -year-old girl was killed after she fell into a swimming pool at a hotel in Kalpitiya today. She met with the tragedy when she had come to the hotel for lunch with her parents. She was pronounced dead on admission to the Kalpitiya Hospital. The body has been taken to the Puttalam Hospital for the post mortem.





