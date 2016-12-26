Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







Police should give news under RTI, says Officer

Monday, 26 December 2016 - 8:01 AM SL Time

The Police was under obligation to provide news to private media institutions, especially when the Right to Information (RTI) Act is in effect in the country, the National Police Commission (NPC) Secretary Ariyadasa Cooray said today. The Police had earlier said that the Police news would not be sent daily to private media institutions through emails with effect from December 21. The IGP was reported to have instructed that the daily updates be sent only to State media institutions. The decision was taken after the uproar in the country resulting from IGP s telephone conversation during a recent meeting in Ratnapura. The news was telecast on a private media channel. Police sources said the Police Chief had also instructed his officers not to invite private media representatives to any functions held at the Police Headquarters in the future. Mr. Cooray said the commission will look into the matter if they received a complaint from such media institutions. We are still unaware about such thing. However, the Police should be able to provide news especially when RTI is in place. We could discussed the matter and come to a decision following a meeting, he said.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



