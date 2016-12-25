Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions

|
|
|
|
|
IGP suspends police news to private media
Sunday, 25 December 2016 - 9:32 PM SL Time
|
|
The Police Chief has suspended the police news sent daily to private media institutions through emails with effect from Wednesday, a senior officer at the Police Headquarters said today. He said the Police Chief had instructed that the daily updates be sent only to state media institutions. He said this step had been taken after the uproar in the country resulting from his telephone conversation during a recent meeting in Ratnapura. The news was telecast on a private media channel. Police sources said the Police Chief had also instructed his officers not to invite private media representatives to any functions held at the Police Headquarters in the future. He is reported to have discussed this matter with several police officers including his Staff DIG Ranmal Kodithuwakku recently prior to arriving at this decision. - See more at: http://www.dailymirror.lk/article/IGP-suspends-police-news-to-private-media-121176.html#sthash.VEKuRrCR.dpuf
|
Round2
Joined: Dec 2014
Posts: 1226
Member Profile
| 25 Dec 2016 15:36:22 GMT Report for Abuse
|A step in the right direction. Only heavily filtered information should be given out, respecting the privacy laws and safety of the officers.
|
Jag1
Joined: Jun 2010
Posts: 28859
Member Profile
| 25 Dec 2016 15:53:52 GMT Report for Abuse
|Hak hak... a face saving exercise after kuujithayaa shtted in his pants on camera.... LMAO...:))