Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions



Sri Lanka` President Maithripala Sirisena says the religion is one of the most precious guiding lights of human civilization and all individuals should practice the teachings of peace, unity and patience as taught in respective religions. Speaking at a special Christmas celebration held for the Christian devotees at the President`s House on Friday, the President said Jesus Christ was a great messenger of peace and reconciliation and called on citizens of all ethnicities to join hands in brotherhood and unity during this festive season.