Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions

|
|
|
|
|
Sri Lankan President calls for unity and reconciliation during festive season
Saturday, 24 December 2016 - 8:46 PM SL Time
|
|
Sri Lanka` President Maithripala Sirisena says the religion is one of the most precious guiding lights of human civilization and all individuals should practice the teachings of peace, unity and patience as taught in respective religions. Speaking at a special Christmas celebration held for the Christian devotees at the President`s House on Friday, the President said Jesus Christ was a great messenger of peace and reconciliation and called on citizens of all ethnicities to join hands in brotherhood and unity during this festive season.
|
bakaladasa
Joined: Dec 2013
Posts: 9236
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 16:15:16 GMT Report for Abuse
|
Ban Ki-moon praises Maithri
Dec 23 (DM) The outgoing UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon yesterday phoned President Maithripala Sirisena. He had praised the President on the progress made by Sri Lanka in the social, political and economic spheres under his leadership.
|
charlie1965
Joined: Jun 2009
Posts: 43335
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 18:43:19 GMT Report for Abuse
|THANK YOU AIYO SIRA & RANIL RAJAPAKSA!
Five accused in Raviraj murder case acquitted
coming soon!
Eknaligoda killers are free
Lasantha killers are free
Thajujeen's killers are free
PURE BUDDHIST Psychopath cold blooded killer cannibal GOTA did not order or kill NOBODY. NO WV, NO disappearances, NO kidnappings...etc
So, according to Cannibal like carry wickia, KUDU PUKKEE, AnuDe, he will go to NIRVANA!
Edited By - charlie1965 - 24 Dec 2016 18:46:46 GMT
|
charlie1965
Joined: Jun 2009
Posts: 43335
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 19:01:15 GMT Report for Abuse
|
https://www.colombotelegraph.com/index.php/leaked-tapes-by-mahinda-begs-more-questions-than-answers/
Leaked Tapes By Mahinda Begs More Questions Than Answers
|
Damed
Senior Member
Joined: Jun 2006
Posts: 71323
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 22:25:33 GMT Report for Abuse
|Now Judiciary does the same bad with No or less political influnce.
Sri lankan system will never change.
|
Damed
Senior Member
Joined: Jun 2006
Posts: 71323
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 22:27:51 GMT Report for Abuse
|Mahinda is a typical depathnaya.
Most killed people have met him dined with him.
Edited By - Damed - 24 Dec 2016 22:29:31 GMT
|
Damed
Senior Member
Joined: Jun 2006
Posts: 71323
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 22:45:22 GMT Report for Abuse
|Deshapremi bogus Buddhist Bathgotta loves destruction of peace.
They practice hate anger violance killing stealing harming rapeing etc....
|
charlie1965
Joined: Jun 2009
Posts: 43335
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 23:08:02 GMT Report for Abuse
|
They practice hate anger violance killing stealing harming rapeing etc....
They call themselves as PURE BUDDHISTS!
|
NeverAgain
Joined: May 2009
Posts: 10041
Member Profile
| 24 Dec 2016 23:33:15 GMT Report for Abuse
|Yahapalanaya linen washers are busy with their usual B/S.
When lions are not around hyenas rule!
Now a stray dog will jump
|
charlie1965
Joined: Jun 2009
Posts: 43335
Member Profile
| 25 Dec 2016 00:27:12 GMT Report for Abuse
|
TNA To Appeal Against Raviraj Murder Trial Verdict
Psychopath cold-blooded serial killer is a PURE BUDDIST SAINT LIKE Frog NAna's KP!