Ammunition in trunk found in Dandugama Oya

Saturday, 24 December 2016 - 8:31 AM SL Time

A trunk containing ammunition, allegedly belonging to the military, was recovered from the Dandugama Oya, Minuwangoda this morning, Police said. Police was able to recover this box after information received by several people working in the area. It contained 2 smoke bombs, T 84 magazines, 48 bullets and a cleaning brush. The officers of the Special Task Force had defused the 2 smoke bombs. The Police was conducting further investigations.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



Post a reply to this



E-mail this to a friend