Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







CAL Research sees rupee tumbling 154-158 against the dollar, depending on economic performance

Saturday, 24 December 2016 - 8:09 AM SL Time

CAL Research (Capital Alliance Group) expects USD/LKR to fall to 154-158 depending on overall economic performance and interest rates to spike to a possible 11.4% and stay between the range of 10-11.4%.



CAL Research also expects pressure during the 1Q 2017 due to pending debt maturities (USD 3bn+) will lead to rates-stabilization during the 2H 2017.



Purasisi Jinadasa, Chief Strategist CAL (Capital Alliance Group) made these comments in Colombo recently while speaking at a forum hosted by Sampath Bank on the theme `Emerging Trends in International Trade`.



Further speaking Purasisi said, `Increased exports are expected to ease the burden of our fiscal consolidation. However, Sri Lanka is not competitive in mass production. Our average wage is +23% in comparison with the region, therefore, Sri Lanka s standard of living and adjusted incomes are higher than other countries in the South Asian region. In turn, this means we are not geared towards being a traditional mass market production destination. The idea of becoming an export-driven economy is, therefore, slightly misplaced`.



`As individuals become more educated, they tend to gravitate towards jobs that provide them more respect. And mass scale manufacturing jobs do not fulfill this need`.



`Exports have grown 4% since the end of terrorism, while GDP has grown at a Compounded Annual Growth (Cagr)of 7.7% during the same period. Value of exports per unit remains highly volatile. Evidently, the decline in the value of exports in 2015 is attributable to the fall in petroleum prices`.



`Sri Lanka s focus, therefore, should be to ensure that the value of exports are determined by local value addition as opposed to global forces beyond national control`.



`The country`s ambition of moving to hi-tech may take 7-8 years. Singapore started promoting hi-tech manufacturing in late 1970 s. It took Singapore more than 10 years to ramp up hi-tech output to 10% of total GDP. To lay the foundation for the sector Singapore s Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) had reached 10% of GDP from 1979-1982 to about USD 1.4bn/year`.



`For Sri Lanka, focusing on services would be a much quicker and viable option for further growth as service exports accounted for 57% OF GDP IN 2015. We are more poised for a services-oriented economy than an export driven economy`.



`Both from a logistics and skills perspective, Sri Lanka is very well positioned to become a destination for all forms of services for the subcontinent. Due to our small size and relatively small business community, we can collaborate in order to push reforms that will propel Sri Lanka to become a best-in-class destination for all forms of services. As an example, we have one of the better regulated financial sectors in the region. If our financial services sector was to collaborate and push for the necessary reforms to attract foreign capital we can easily compete with the likes of Singapore - 1% of Singapre`s assets under management (AUM) is US$ 16bn (around 50% of Sri Lanka s deposit base) and will earn higher fees as we become a wealth management destination. More than 80% of Singapore s AUM is from outside of the country and the necessary reforms will not take more than 2 years to implement if undertaken in earnest.





Source(s)

• Island



Post a reply to this



E-mail this to a friend













