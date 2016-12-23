Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions

Lanka Newspapers

Drought results in dwindling water levels at reservoirs


Friday, 23 December 2016 - 10:09 AM SL Time


The prevailing drought had resulted in dwindling water levels fast dwindling in several reservoirs that feed the Kotmale, Upper Kotmale, Laxapana, New Laxapana, Canyon, Wimalasurendra and Polpitiya hydro-power plants due to the prevailing drought. A senior official of the Ceylon Electricity Board said the water level in the Mausakelle reservoir was 30 feet below spill level and that at the Castlereagh reservoir was 16 feet below spillover level. Residents of the area said the ruins of old buildings were to be seen now that the water levels had dropped. Electrical Engineers said power generation would be affected in case the drought prolongs.



• Daily Mirror

