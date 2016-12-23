Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







Separate lanes for buses: Finance Minister

Friday, 23 December 2016 - 10:02 AM SL Time

The Colombo Municipal Council in collaboration with the Road Development Authority would soon to introduce separate lanes for commuter buses within the city limits, the Finance Ministry said today. Budget 2017 has proposed a mechanism to streamline public bus service within city limits. Under this mechanism separate lanes will be introduced for the buses, Minister Ravi Karunanayake said in a statement. In addition, priority has been given by Budget 2017 to ease road traffic congestion in Colombo. The Minister said that an alternative system should also be introduced soon as an additional number of vehicles were daily put into public roads. Minister said plans were already afoot to launch the construction of two new roads- one between the New Kelani Bridge and Athurugiriya and, the second between the Kelani Bridge and Colombo Port in next year.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



Post a reply to this



E-mail this to a friend













