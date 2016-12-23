Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions

|
SL among highest-ranked in Global YDI
Friday, 23 December 2016 - 1:55 AM SL Time
Sri Lanka has been ranked among the ten highest-ranked Commonwealth countries in the Global Youth Development Index.
Issuing its Global Youth Development Index and Report for the year 2016, The Commonwealth ranked Sri Lanka 31st in the Index with a 22 percent proportion of 15-29 year olds.
The other countries include Australia, UK, New Zealand, Canada, Malta, Barbados, Brunei, Malaysia and Cyprus rounding up the highest ranked Commonwealth countries.
The report said Sri Lanka and India have claimed the largest improvements out of the 8 countries in the South Asian region.
It said the YDI score for Sri Lanka and India improved by more than 10 percent between 2010 and 2015.
The report issued by The Commonwealth said Sri Lanka had a significant drop in indicator score for youth not in Employment, Education or Training.
megashane
22 Dec 2016 20:57:38 GMT
|Https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&persist_app=1&v=Kurz8LItLTs
Listen to this grt speech by father Charles Thomas
megashane
22 Dec 2016 21:01:58 GMT
End of war has benefitted SL, thanks to MR/Gota and all the war heroes
charlie1965
22 Dec 2016 23:02:54 GMT
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1206450559402809&set=a.435957819785424.92342.100001136283170&type=3&theater
SEMI, GON WICKIA, KUDU, LANCY... in pada Yathra, SENSITIVE is holding Three Wheeler!
charlie1965
22 Dec 2016 23:15:54 GMT
|Aiyo Sira,
What's this man doing with your BLESSINGS?
Defense Secretary demands Rs. 100 million from Prof. Wijesuriya
December 22, 2016 by
karunasena-hettiyarachiDefense Secretary Karunasena Hetiarachchi has sent a letter of demand to the convener of National Movement for a Just Society Prof. Sarath Wijesuriya demanding Rs. 100 million compensation say reports.
The Defense Secretary in his letter has stated he would take legal action if Prof. Wijesuriya fails to pay compensation.
Defense Secretary Karunasena Hettiarachchi has sent the letter of demand stating he has been insulted by a statement med by Prof. Wijesuriya on the Avant Garde issue.
AnuD
Senior Member
22 Dec 2016 23:18:49 GMT
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines called the United Nations human rights chief an idiot on Thursday, days after the diplomat suggested that Mr. Duterte be investigated for murder.
You there in the United Nations, you do not know diplomacy, Mr. Duterte said. You do not know how to behave, to be an employee of the United Nations. You do not talk to me like that, you son of a bit.
charlie1965
23 Dec 2016 00:23:18 GMT
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines called the United Nations human rights chief an idiot on Thursday, days after the diplomat suggested that Mr. Duterte be investigated for murder.
He killed all KUDU dealers in the country, BUT GOTA killed SEVERAL KUDU DEALERS to protect KUDU DISTRIBUTERS AND DEALERS KUDU SUDU PUTA, LUDU WELE SUDA AND KUDU LANZA.
charlie1965
23 Dec 2016 00:25:46 GMT
President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines called the United Nations human rights chief an idiot on Thursday, days after the diplomat suggested that Mr. Duterte be investigated for murder.
Basically, he was saving thousands of lives killing ONE KUDU dealer!