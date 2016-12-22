Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







There is some truth in the audio: MR

Thursday, 22 December 2016 - 9:55 AM SL Time

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa said today that there was some truth in the audio of a telephone conversation between himself and former Sunday Leader editor Lasantha Wickramatunga which is circulating in the social media. He said he could not remember whether he said exactly what was in the audio. There is some truth. I frequently spoke to him. It was not a new thing. I can t exactly remember whether I said this. I know he had a habit of recording all his conversations, he said. When asked if it was recorded by Mr. Wickramatunga, Mr. Rajapaksa said he did not know, and added that Mr. Wickramatunga was a reporter and he may have recorded it, as every reporter did that. He is a reporter. You take a recording of the conversation and produce later if someone denies some of the statements he made, he said.





Source(s)

• Daily Mirror



