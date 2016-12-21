Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







SL President wishes Karunanidhi speedy recovery

Wednesday, 21 December 2016 - 9:53 AM SL Time

Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday wished ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi a speedy recovery.



Senthil Thondaman, Chief Minister (in-charge) of Uva province, Sri Lanka, visited Kauvery Hospital in the city and conveyed the wishes of Sirisena. Emerging from the hospital, he said, I conveyed the wishes of Sri Lankan president Maithripala Sirisena for Karunanidhi to recover soon. I also conveyed the prayers of Sri Lankan people. Several prominent persons, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, visited Kauvery Hospital to inquire the health conditions of the DMK chief.



He is my long time friend. He will return home in two days. I wish him live for 100 years, he told reporters.



Malaysian Minister for Health Dato Subramaniam, senior CPI leader and Rajya Sabha Member D Raja and cine actor Vivek also visited the hospital to inquire the health of Karunanidhi who has been undergoing treatment for breathing difficulties since December 15.



D Raja said he was told that the DMK president would return home on Friday.







