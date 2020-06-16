Thundershowers expected in several provinces after 2pm

Showers will occur at several places in Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, said the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa district after 2.00 p.m.

Wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island, particularly in western slopes of the Central hills and Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces.