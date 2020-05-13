President reviews current status of digital ID

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today reviewed the current status of the proposed “unique digital identity card”, which will be issued only once by obtaining bio data of all citizens, the President’s Media Division said. It said the new identity card which contains the most accurate data, comprises information required by departments and agencies governed under different laws. It includes information that has to be furnished not only for obtaining passports and driving licences but also for purposes of pension, Samurdhi allowance, income tax and casting vote. The idea of a digital identity card was first mooted by the President when he was the Secretary Defence, the PMD said. The initial preparation relating to the matter commenced in 2012. The new identity card will be prepared by a committee of experts under the direction of Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and the supervision of a Presidential Task Force. President instructed the officials to take measures to issue the new identity card to every citizen as soon as possible. The discussion held in this regard at the Presidential Secretariat today was attended by the Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J. J. Rathnasiri, Secretary Defence Major General (Retired) Kamal Gunaratne, Additional Secretaries to the Ministry of Defence Waruna Dhanapala and U. K. Bandara, Controller of Immigration and Emigration V.B. Sarath Rupasiri, Commissioner General of the Department for Registration of Persons Viyani Gunathileke, Registrar General N. C. Vithanage, Chairman of ICTA Jayantha de Silva and Chief Executive Officer Mahinda Herath.