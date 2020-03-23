Kumar Sangakkara in self-quarantine after Colombo return

Sangakkara is currently in self-quarantine at his home in Colombo, after he returned home from a visit to the United Kingdom. This is as per the Sri Lanka government’s guidelines for those who have recently returned from Europe.

“I have no symptoms or anything like that, but I’m following government guidelines,” Sangakkara told News First on Sunday. “I arrived from London over a week ago and the first thing was there was a news bulletin saying that anyone who had traveled from within March 1 to 15 should register themselves with the police and undergo self quarantine. I registered myself with the police.”

Sangakkara is amiong many other past and present cricketers who took to social media urging Sri Lankans to avoid panic and to exercise proper social distancing, as the country went into curfew on Friday.

As of Sunday evening, Sri Lanka had 81active COVID-19 cases in the country. There are fears, however, that that number could shoot up rapidly, as there had been potential mass-infection events over the past 10 days.